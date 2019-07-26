Marquez struck out 14 and allowed just one hit across six scoreless innings in a win Thursday for Low-A South Bend.

Marquez posted his first career double-digit strikeout game in a dominant outing. The 20-year-old needed just 71 pitches to clear his six innings, and he threw 53 of those pitches for strikes. Marquez now has a 3.91 ERA this season, and while he's still likely a ways off from the majors, he's someone to keep an eye on as he moves up the organizational ladder given the life in his left arm.