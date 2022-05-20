Marquez is still throwing from flat ground, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Marquez was held not assigned to a minor-league level to begin the 2022 season, with the focus instead being on building up his arm strength. That's still a work in progress, as general manager Jed Hoyer said that the team is hoping Marquez will be able to throw off a mound soon. Until he is able to do so, he remains relatively far from game action.

More News