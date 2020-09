Marquez was called up by the Cubs on Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This is a fairly significant win-now move by the Cubs adding their top pitching prospect ahead of the postseason. Adbert Alzolay is scheduled to start Sunday's regular-season finale, but Marquez could end up making his debut out of the bullpen. The lefty has an electric fastball and a plus slider, both of which should play right away against big-league hitters.