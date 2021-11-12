Marquez (shoulder) is currently participating in a throwing program in Arizona, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Marquez was sidelined for the entire minor-league season, much of which was due to the shoulder injury. However, he is now expected to be ready for the start of spring training and could hold a role either in the rotation or out of the bullpen for much of the 2022 campaign.
