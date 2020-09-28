Marquez allowed five earned runs on two hits and three walks while retiring just two batters in Sunday's 10-8 win over the White Sox.

Thankfully for the Cubs, they built a 10-1 lead before Marquez entered in the eighth inning, as the lefty struggled mightily in his MLB debut. The 21-year-old will be a part of the Cubs' 40-man playoff roster, though it doesn't necessarily mean he'll appear in any games. Marquez certainly has the stuff to be effective, but he hadn't pitched above High-A before Sunday, so there would be plenty of risk in using him in the playoffs.