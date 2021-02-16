Marquez is one of several players who will vie for an open rotation spot with the Cubs this spring, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The talented 22-year-old made his MLB debut in the last game of the 2020 regular season, pitching two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen. Since then, the Cubs have parted ways with Yu Darvish, Jon Lester, Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood. Kyle Hendricks and Alec Mills return and will occupy rotation spots, while offseason additions Zach Davies and Jake Arrieta should also start. That leaves the fifth spot, and Marquez certainly has the talent to grab the role and run with it. However, the lefty has yet to pitch in the Double- or Triple-A levels, so the organization will likely get him more experience in the minors this season.