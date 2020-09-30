Marquez isn't included on the Cubs' 28-man roster for the team's wild-card series with the Marlins that begins Wednesday, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 21-year-old lefty made his MLB debut on the final day of the regular season Sunday against the White Sox, giving up five runs on two hits and three walks while recording only two outs. He'll cede his spot on the roster to utility man Ildemaro Vargas (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.