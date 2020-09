Marquez will be a part of the Cubs' 40-man playoff roster, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Many top prospects are getting this distinction, but it doesn't necessarily mean we will see them playing in games. At the very least, Marquez, the Cubs' top pitching prospect, will get to travel with the big leaguers during the postseason. He throws as hard as any Cubs pitcher and is a lefty to boot, so it's possible he could see game action as a reliever.