Marquez has yet to throw off a mound this spring, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Marquez is healthy to begin spring training, but his start to camp was delayed due to the intake protocol process. Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said that the southpaw is playing catch and building up arm strength as he works up to full speed. Marquez could compete for the Cubs' open rotation spot this spring once he's healthy, but the 22-year-old will likely start the season in the minors due to his lack of experience against upper-level competition.