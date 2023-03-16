With Michael Fulmer and Brad Boxberger viewed as the Cubs' top closing options, per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, Hughes may have to settle for setup work.

Fulmer and Boxberger both joined the team in the offseason and both have plenty of experience in big relief spots, so it makes sense that the Cubs view them as their top closing options. Hughes did pick up eight saves toward the end of last season, though he may also be Chicago's only left-handed reliever to start this year, so the team may use him at different points in games based on matchups. The 27-year-old may see his fantasy value diminish if he's not closing out contests, but he could have some appeal in leagues that count holds.