Hughes has collected one win while providing an 0.69 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB in 13 innings over his 14 appearances out of the Cubs bullpen since July 1.

Though Hughes hasn't yet been asked to handle a high-leverage role out of the bullpen, that could be in the forecast for the left-hander in the aftermath of Tuesday's trade deadline, which saw the Cubs ship out closer David Robertson and key setup men Scott Effross, Mychal Givens and Chris Martin. Manager David Ross hasn't outlined his plans for the bullpen since the deadline, and no save chances have opened up over the Cubs' last six games, but Hughes' recent form makes him a candidate to at least factor into the late-inning mix. Rowan Wick, who has recorded 15 career saves and has turned in eight straight scoreless appearances, is the likely the Cubs' top choice to handle closing duties if Ross doesn't choose to take a committee approach.