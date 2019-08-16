Cubs' Brandon Kintzler: Activated from injured list
Kintzler (pectoral) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The move was expected, as Kintzler appeared to progress well in his recovery, and he could play a big role in the bullpen with Craig Kimbrel (knee), Steve Cishek (hip) and Brandon Morrow (elbow) still on the injured list. Kintzler could receive some save opportunities with Kimbrel sidelined, especially after the bullpen imploded to give up a four-run lead in the ninth inning of Thursday's game against the Phillies. Addison Russell was recalled from Triple-A Iowa, while Albert Almora and James Norwood were optioned to Triple-A in corresponding moves.
