Kintzler (1-3) allowed a walkoff home run to take the loss in Sunday's 2-1, 11-inning contest against the Pirates.

Kintzler started the bottom of the 11th inning with two quick outs, but he left a 3-0 sinker out over the plate and Adam Frazier made him pay. Kintzler now has a 3.70 ERA, and he should continue to see high-leverage work for the Cubs despite the hiccup.