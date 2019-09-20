Kintzler (oblique) will be available out of the bullpen Friday against the Cardinals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

A mild left oblique strain has kept Kintzler off the mound for 10 days. He'll be a valuable weapon in the back part of the Cubs' bullpen now that he's ready to go, as he owns a 2.82 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP in 54.1 innings this season.