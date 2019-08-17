Cubs' Brandon Kintzler: Blows save against Pirates
Kintzler allowed one run on one hit and three walks while recording only one out during a blown save in a 3-2 loss against the Pirates on Friday.
For the second straight night, the Cubs bullpen blew a ninth-inning lead, and this time, Kintzler was the culprit. He entered with a runner at first and one out and promptly retired the first batter he faced, but then after an intentional walk, Kintzler allowed two straight free bases to tie the game. In the next at-bat, a single won the contest for Pittsburgh. Kintzler has zero saves with two blown opportunities this year, but he should continue to receive chances as long as Craig Kimbrel (knee) is injured. Kintzler also has a 2.51 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 46.2 innings this season.
