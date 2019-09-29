Kintzler worked around a hit batsman to throw a scoreless ninth inning Saturday against the Cardinals. He earned his first save of the season.

Kintzler turned in a couple scoreless appearances in his first two outings back from an oblique injury, and manager Joe Maddon decided to reward him with the save opportunity. Craig Kimbrel did not pitch in the game and has not made an appearance since Sept. 21, when he gave up back-to-back homers in a loss. A free agent this winter, Kintzler should have plenty of suitors after posting a 2.68 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 55 percent groundball rate during his only full season in Chicago.