Kintzler (pectoral) could be activated prior to Friday's game in Pittsburgh, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

He threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday and is on track for a weekend activation. With Craig Kimbrel (knee), Steve Cishek (hip) and Brandon Morrow (elbow) all on the shelf, Kintzler could be the backup closer behind Pedro Strop in the short term once he's activated.