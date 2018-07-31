Cubs' Brandon Kintzler: Dealt to Cubs
Kintzler was traded from the Nationals to the Cubs on Tuesday for an undisclosed package, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Kintzler, who turns 34 on Wednesday, has a 3.59 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 42.2 innings this year for the Nationals. Despite his experience as a closer in 2016 and 2017, it seems likely that he will be used in low-to-mid-leverage situations with the Cubs. His contract carries a $10 million team option and a $5 million player option for 2019.
More News
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Activated from disabled list•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Embarks on rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Set for another bullpen Friday•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Tosses bullpen•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Throws on flat ground•
-
Nationals' Brandon Kintzler: Resumes throwing next week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...