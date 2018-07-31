Kintzler was traded from the Nationals to the Cubs on Tuesday for an undisclosed package, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Kintzler, who turns 34 on Wednesday, has a 3.59 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 42.2 innings this year for the Nationals. Despite his experience as a closer in 2016 and 2017, it seems likely that he will be used in low-to-mid-leverage situations with the Cubs. His contract carries a $10 million team option and a $5 million player option for 2019.