Cubs' Brandon Kintzler: Earns win in relief
Kintzler (3-2) picked up the win against the Giants on Wednesday after tossing a scoreless inning that included two strikeouts and a hit.
With the Cubs trailing 11-10, Kintzler came into the eighth inning and positioned his team for the win by preventing any run damage. Teammate Kris Bryant then hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the frame to grant Kintzler and the Cubs the victory. Through 51 appearances this season, the right-handed reliever owns a 2.45 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with a team-leading 15 holds.
