Cubs' Brandon Kintzler: Exercises player option
Kintzler elected to exercise his $5 million play option to remain with the Cubs in 2019, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Kintzler will not hit the open market following a shaky 2018 campaign that saw him log a 4.60 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 60.2 innings split between Chicago and Washington. Prior to his decision, the Cubs unsurprisingly turned down their $10 million team option on Kintzler.
