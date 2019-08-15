Kintzler (pectoral) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Kintzler will join the Cubs ahead of Friday's series opener in Pittsburgh after getting through a bullpen session with no issues earlier in the week. With Craig Kimbrel (knee), Steve Cishek (hip) and Brandon Morrow (elbow) all on the shelf, Kintzler could be the backup closer behind Pedro Strop in the short term. He owns a 2.33 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB through 46.1 innings this season.