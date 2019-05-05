Cubs' Brandon Kintzler: Grabs first win
Kintzler (1-0) earned the win Saturday against the Cardinals, pitching a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts.
Chicago starter Yu Darvish was ineffective, but the Cubs rallied to tie the game at 5-5. Kintzler kept it 5-5 with his work in the top of the eighth inning, then grabbed the win when Chicago scored again in the bottom of the frame. The 34-year-old righty has been good for the Cubs this year with a 2.45 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 13 strikeouts through 14.2 innings.
