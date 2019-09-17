Kintzler has been diagnosed with a mild left oblique strain, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Kintzler has reportedly been dealing with a nagging oblique injury of late, which may explain his struggles in his last outing. He surrendered two runs on three hits over one-third of an inning Tuesday against San Diego. The Cubs have yet to release a timetable for the right-hander's return.

