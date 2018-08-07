Kintzler pitched a scoreless eighth inning in Monday's win over the Royals to record a hold, and he now has three holds in four appearances with the Cubs.

Kintzler's first appearance with his new team on Aug. 1 came in the sixth inning, but since then he's pitched exclusively in the eighth inning and has recorded a hold in each outing. The Cubs already had the likes of Carl Edwards, Steve Cishek and Pedro Strop on the roster, but they clearly view Kintzler as high-leverage arm. He might slot down a rung when Brandon Morrow (biceps) is able to return from the disabled list, but Kintzler figures to have a key role the rest of the way regardless.