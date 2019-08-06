Kintzler was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a right pectoral strain, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Kintzler was set to throw prior to Tuesday's matchup, and his side session evidently didn't go well. He'll be held out for at least the next 10 days as a result. Skipper Joe Maddon noted that the Cubs are simply exercising caution with Kintzler and that the injury isn't serious, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com. Pedro Strop (neck) was activated from the shelf in a corresponding move.