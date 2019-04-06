Kintzler allowed three runs on four hits in an inning of work during Friday's 13-10 loss to the Brewers. He struck out two.

Kintzler was the fifth Chicago pitcher of the game and he allowed Milwaukee to extend it's lead to 13-5 on a three-run home run by Eric Thames. The righty now has a 7.36 ERA through four appearances this season, which comes on the heels of a disappointing 4.60 ERA in 2018.