Cubs' Brandon Kintzler: To throw before game
Kintzler (pectoral) is set to throw on the field prior to Tuesday's game against the Oakland to determine his availability, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Kintzler underwent further testing after he experienced discomfort in his right pectoral Monday night, though the Cubs will have him throw prior to Tuesday's matchup to get a better idea of his availability for the remainder of the series. If healthy, Chicago could elect to roll Kintzler out in save situations until Craig Kimbrel (knee) returns from the shelf.
More News
-
Cubs' Brandon Kintzler: Experiencing chest discomfort•
-
Cubs' Brandon Kintzler: Grabs first win•
-
Cubs' Brandon Kintzler: Struggles in high-scoring loss•
-
Cubs' Brandon Kintzler: Could get high-leverage work•
-
Cubs' Brandon Kintzler: Exercises player option•
-
Cubs' Brandon Kintzler: Allows walkoff home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...