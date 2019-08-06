Kintzler (pectoral) is set to throw on the field prior to Tuesday's game against the Oakland to determine his availability, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Kintzler underwent further testing after he experienced discomfort in his right pectoral Monday night, though the Cubs will have him throw prior to Tuesday's matchup to get a better idea of his availability for the remainder of the series. If healthy, Chicago could elect to roll Kintzler out in save situations until Craig Kimbrel (knee) returns from the shelf.