Kintzler (pectoral) threw a bullpen Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kintzler is eligible to return ahead of Friday's game against the Pirates. The veteran reliever owns a 2-1 record with a 2.33 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB in 46.1 innings and remains the Cubs' top right-handed option out of the bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories