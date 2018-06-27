Morrow (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The minimum 10 days were all Morrow needed to get his back right. He should get the ball if a save situation arises Wednesday. Morrow has a 1.59 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, a 25:9 K:BB and 16 saves in 22.2 innings this season. Cory Mazzoni was optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.