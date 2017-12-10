Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Agrees to deal with Cubs
Morrow agreed to a two-year deal with the Cubs on Sunday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Morrow is coming off of a magnificent season with the Dodgers and will provide a much-needed reliable option at the back end of the Cubs' bullpen. In 43.2 innings of relief in 2017, the veteran righty posted a 2.06 ERA (1.55 FIP) with a 50:9 K:BB. The Cubs' closing situation is still in a bit of flux following the departure of Wade Davis, but Morrow figures to see plenty of high-leverage relief opportunities for the Cubs in 2018.
