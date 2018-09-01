Morrow (biceps) is targeting a return in the second half of September, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Morrow has been ramping up his throwing, extending his distance out to 120 feet Friday, but he's still at least a few weeks away from returning. When he gets back, the Cubs will avoid using him on back-to-back days in hopes of preserving his arm for the playoffs, so even if he's able to claw back closing duties from Pedro Strop, who's been a very capable deputy, he won't be receiving every save opportunity.