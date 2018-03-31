Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Allows game-winning hit in debut
Morrow allowed a walk-off hit to the only batter he faced in Friday's 17-inning, 2-1 loss to the Marlins.
It wasn't the ideal way for Morrow to make his Cubs debut, as he entered the game in the bottom of the 17th inning with runners on first and second and two outs. Morrow promptly allowed a hit to Miguel Rojas, which brought home the winning run. There will be better days ahead for the new Cubs closer, particularly when he's not entering a game with two runners already on base.
