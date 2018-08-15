Morrow (biceps) is expected to throw off a mound this weekend, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Morrow stated that he's "feeling good right now throwing," and believes the muscled is fully healed, so he's going to continue ramping up activity sometime this weekend. This will mark the first time he's back on the mound since suffering the right biceps injury just after the All-Star break in July. This session will go a long way in assessing his timetable, as the Cubs have yet to chart out a concrete plan for the closer.