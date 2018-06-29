Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Appears in Thursday's game
Morrow retired the final hitter of Thursday's 11-5 win over the Dodgers, which marked his first appearance since landing on the disabled list last week with back tightness.
Morrow was activated before Wednesday's contest but he didn't enter the game. His brief work Thursday marked his first game action since June 16, so even in a non-save situation, it was good to see the Chicago closer get back on the mound. Morrow now has a stellar 1.57 ERA and he should get back to racking up saves again very soon.
