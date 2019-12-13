Play

Morrow (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Morrow has his club option declined by Chicago at the beginning of November and will now return to the Cubs on a minor-league deal. He'll likely get a chance to face big-league hitters during spring training if he's healthy, but considering he hasn't pitched since 2018 due to shoulder issues, he seems unlikely to crack the Opening Day roster.

