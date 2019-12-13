Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Back with Chicago
Morrow (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Morrow has his club option declined by Chicago at the beginning of November and will now return to the Cubs on a minor-league deal. He'll likely get a chance to face big-league hitters during spring training if he's healthy, but considering he hasn't pitched since 2018 due to shoulder issues, he seems unlikely to crack the Opening Day roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Offseason Tracker: Tsutsogo joins Rays
From the Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole signings to the Nomar Mazara trade to Didi Gregorius'...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and Co....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Rendon gives Angels another stud bat
Rendon's expected power production is still a matter of speculation, but he won't be lacking...
-
Cole should be No. 1 with Yankees
Gerrit Cole just agreed to the largest free agent deal for any pitcher in history. Scott White...
-
Count Strasburg among ace ranks?
The Nationals gave Strasburg historic money under the assumption he's an ace, but his ace standing...