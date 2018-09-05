Cubs' Brandon Morrow: 'Barely' time to return
Manager Joe Maddon said there's "barely" enough time for Morrow (biceps) to return this season, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Maddon added that the Cubs would be lucky to have Morrow back at full health before the end of the year. The closer, who has been on the shelf since July 19 with a biceps injury, still hasn't been cleared to throw off a mound.
More News
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Still not throwing off mound•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Aiming to return in late September•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Continues to throw off flat ground•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Yet to throw off mound•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Headed for more tests•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Tosses bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...