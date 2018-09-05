Manager Joe Maddon said there's "barely" enough time for Morrow (biceps) to return this season, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Maddon added that the Cubs would be lucky to have Morrow back at full health before the end of the year. The closer, who has been on the shelf since July 19 with a biceps injury, still hasn't been cleared to throw off a mound.

