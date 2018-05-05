Morrow blew his first save of the season in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals, as he allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk in an inning of work.

Morrow came on with the Cubs up 6-4 and walked the first batter he faced. After striking out Matt Carpenter, he allowed a single to Jose Martinez and then a two-run double to Marcell Ozuna to give up the lead. Even after the hiccup, Morrow has a stellar 1.64 ERA, and he should get back on track in short order.