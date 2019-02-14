Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Builds up to 90 feet
Morrow (elbow) threw from 90 feet Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Morrow continues to work his way back from arthroscopic elbow surgery he underwent back in November. The right-hander, who is on track to miss at least the first month of the 2019 campaign, is hoping to be cleared for daily catch by next week. While Morrow is on the shelf, Pedro Strop is expected to handle the ninth inning for Chicago.
