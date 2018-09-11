Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Bullpen set for Wednesday
Morrow (biceps) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Morrow threw what was described as a light bullpen session over the weekend with no issues, so he'll likely ramp things up Wednesday. The Cubs are still hoping to get Morrow back before the end of the season, though it's still unclear if the veteran reliever will have enough time.
