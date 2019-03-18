Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Completes bullpen Monday
Morrow (elbow) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Morrow continues to slowly work his way back November elbow surgery. He threw strictly fastballs during Monday's session and reported no issues afterwards. Assuming the right-hander still feels good in the coming days, he'll likely ramp things up during another mound session later in the week (Thursday or Friday). Morrow still isn't expected to be ready for game action until at May.
More News
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: On target for bullpen•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Could throw bullpen in about a week•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Weeks away from bullpen session•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Ramping up throwing program•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Builds up to 90 feet•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: On track to miss one month•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Spring risers and fallers
Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...