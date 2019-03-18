Morrow (elbow) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Morrow continues to slowly work his way back November elbow surgery. He threw strictly fastballs during Monday's session and reported no issues afterwards. Assuming the right-hander still feels good in the coming days, he'll likely ramp things up during another mound session later in the week (Thursday or Friday). Morrow still isn't expected to be ready for game action until at May.

