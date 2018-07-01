Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Completes four-out save Sunday
Morrow retired the final four batters in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Twins to record his 18th save of the season.
It didn't look like Morrow would be needed in this one, as the Cubs entered the eighth inning up 11-5. However, the Twins rallied for five runs against Dillon Maples, and Chicago turned to Morrow to escape the inning with the lead. The 33-year-old closer then worked around a two-out single in the ninth to lock down the save. Morrow now has a 1.46 ERA this season and has been a reliable relief option for the Cubs and fantasy owners.
