Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein told 670 The Score Chicago on Wednesday that Morrow will be the team's closer this season. "We think he's got electric stuff. He's at the point in his career where he's figured it out."

After the Cubs let incumbent closer Wade Davis walk in free agency, it was widely presumed that Morrow, who inked a two-year deal with Chicago in December, was the heavy favorite to fill the void. Epstein's comments erase any doubt that Morrow will have to compete for the role in spring training with the likes of capable setup men in Carl Edwards, Pedro Strop and Steve Cishek, which should give fantasy owners some peace in mind in investing in the 33-year-old right-hander. Though Morrow has a shaky track record on the health front, he's been dynamite since converting to full-time relief duty in 2016. Over the past two seasons, Morrow has accrued a 1.96 ERA (2.30 FIP), 58:12 K:BB and has allowed just two home runs across 59.2 innings with the Padres and Dodgers, settling into a key setup role for the latter club in its run to the World Series last fall. While his lack of closing experience shouldn't be completely dismissed, Morrow's big fastball and recent track record of success in high-leverage situations should result in a rather smooth transition to the ninth inning.