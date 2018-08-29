Morrow (biceps) threw off flat ground again Wednesday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Though Morrow has yet to pitch off a mound, he continued to increase his throwing distance from flat ground, moving up to 105 feet from 60-to-90 feet this past weekend. There's a chance Morrow will advance to mound work within the next few days, but manager Joe Maddon has yet to offer up a concrete timetable for his recovery, so his eventual return date remains uncertain at the moment. Previously, Morrow stated that he would like to pitch in one or two minor league games before returning, but he will need to advance to that step in the near future since the minor-league season is winding down.

