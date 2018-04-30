Morrow recorded a one-two-three inning for his seventh save of the season Sunday against the Brewers.

Morrow came on in a two-run game, inducing a pair of groundball outs and a flyout while throwing 10 of 14 pitches for strikes. Save opportunities came slowly for the right-hander at the start of the year, but he's now notched saves in each of his last five appearances and has still yet to allow a run in 2018.