Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Could head to minors in mid-April
Morrow (elbow) said Monday that he believes he'll be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment in mid-April, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Morrow noted that his eventual advancement to the rehab assignment would be contingent on him completing several tests beforehand, including approximately three bullpen and two live batting practice sessions. He'll stick around in Arizona at extended spring training and begin the season on the injured list in advance of the Cubs' Opening Day game March 28 versus the Rangers.
