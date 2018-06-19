Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Dealing with back tightness
Morrow is dealing with back tightness and is unavailable Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Morrow has pitched just once since June 7, but apparently this is not something he's been fighting through -- he reportedly first felt the back spasm Monday night. Justin Wilson pitched in a save situation in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader but failed to close out the game, blowing the save and taking the loss.
