Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Dealing with chest setback
Morrow (elbow) is battling an upper right chest muscle strain and won't throw for at least a few days, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Injuries are sadly nothing new for the veteran, though they usually involve his arm. Morrow is in camp on a minor-league deal after missing all of 2019 with due to arm issues. The latest setback doesn't appear to be particularly significant, though it will affect his ability to get back into shape as he works his way back from elbow problems.
