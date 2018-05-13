Morrow picked up his ninth save of the season Saturday against the White Sox, striking out two and walking one in a scoreless inning.

Morrow's save was a rare one which came with a four-run lead. He entered with no outs and two men on in an 8-4 game after Mike Montgomery had gotten into a bit of trouble. He struck out the next two batters before allowing a walk, which brought Jose Abreu to the plate with a chance to tie the game. He managed to get Abreu to ground out, earning him his ninth save in 10 opportunities this season.

