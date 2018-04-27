Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Earns sixth save Friday
Morrow tossed a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to earn the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.
Morrow needed only 11 pitches to retire the Brewers in order and has a save in back-to-back games. The 33-year-old has yet to allow a run over nine innings this season and is a perfect 6-for-6 in save opportunities.
