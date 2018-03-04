Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Expected to make spring debut soon
Morrow said he expects to make his Cactus League debut Monday or Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Morrow had a heavy workload last fall as the Dodgers made their run to Game 7 of the World Series, so the plan for him this spring has been to ease him into action. The new Cubs closer is expected to make five or six appearances before the regular season begins.
More News
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Should get 5-6 spring appearances•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Confirmed as closer by Epstein•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Favorite to close•
-
Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Agrees to deal with Cubs•
-
Dodgers' Brandon Morrow: Converts save Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Brandon Morrow: Will see more hold opportunities•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....