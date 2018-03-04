Morrow said he expects to make his Cactus League debut Monday or Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Morrow had a heavy workload last fall as the Dodgers made their run to Game 7 of the World Series, so the plan for him this spring has been to ease him into action. The new Cubs closer is expected to make five or six appearances before the regular season begins.

